Jack Hightower Purchases 36,078 Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Stock

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Hightower acquired 36,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $550,189.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,103,638.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jack Hightower also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 29th, Jack Hightower purchased 17,743 shares of HighPeak Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $275,016.50.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Jack Hightower bought 50,000 shares of HighPeak Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $775,000.00.

HighPeak Energy Stock Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ:HPK traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.48. 221,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,058. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.22). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $275.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the second quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in HighPeak Energy by 33.3% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of HighPeak Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Stories

