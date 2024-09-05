Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 49,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 430.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 207,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,417,000 after purchasing an additional 168,064 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,889,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,103,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.71. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

