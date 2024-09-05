JetBlue Airways Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 25,284 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 95% compared to the typical daily volume of 12,961 call options.

JetBlue Airways Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of JBLU stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $5.45. 13,933,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,116,233. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.06.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.26. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of JetBlue Airways

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.90 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JBLU

About JetBlue Airways

(Get Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.