JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Has $24.27 Million Stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 91.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,024,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 964,880 shares during the quarter. StoneCo makes up 30.8% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. owned 0.64% of StoneCo worth $24,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in StoneCo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in StoneCo by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in StoneCo by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 116,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STNE shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $16.50) on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on StoneCo from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

StoneCo Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.62. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $19.46.

StoneCo Profile

(Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.