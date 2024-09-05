JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Trims Stake in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. trimmed its holdings in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700,000 shares during the period. New Gold makes up about 0.3% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in New Gold were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 26,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 180,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 39,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGD stock opened at $2.41 on Thursday. New Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 1.32.

New Gold ( NYSE:NGD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

NGD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on New Gold from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities raised New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on New Gold from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.49.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

