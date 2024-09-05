John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (HEQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HEQ stock opened at $10.89 on Thursday. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $10.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.34.

About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

