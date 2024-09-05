John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Performance
Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock opened at $16.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average is $15.53. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $16.55.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 3 Stocks to Watch as the Economy Shifts to the Cloud
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Snap’s AR Power Play: Don’t Miss This Potential Rebound
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3 Stocks to Watch as Home Prices Reach a New All-Time High
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.