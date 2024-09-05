John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $13.19 and last traded at $13.12, with a volume of 24552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Watch as Home Prices Reach a New All-Time High
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Get Ahead of GitLab’s Rebound: AI-Driven Growth in Focus
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- ZEEKR Is the Chinese EV Stock to Put on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.