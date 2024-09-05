John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $13.19 and last traded at $13.12, with a volume of 24552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDT. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 7.3% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 5.8% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 56,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 223,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC raised its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 41,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

