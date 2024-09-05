Journey Advisory Group LLC Acquires 39,295 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,295 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 1.6% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Journey Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $13,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.80. 103,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,694. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.17.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

