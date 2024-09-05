Journey Advisory Group LLC Buys 5,200 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,225,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,092,000 after acquiring an additional 265,620 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,627,000 after buying an additional 283,034 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,409,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,222,000 after buying an additional 149,162 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,934,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,201,000 after buying an additional 154,571 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,519,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,907,000 after acquiring an additional 124,721 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $40.14. 46,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,901. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.34. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $41.39.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

