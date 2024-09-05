Journey Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 27,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 17,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in American Financial Group by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AFG stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.29. The company had a trading volume of 17,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,517. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.22 and a twelve month high of $137.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.44.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 11.06%. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $144.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In related news, Director Amy Y. Murray bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.17 per share, for a total transaction of $150,204.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Financial Group

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

