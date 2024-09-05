Journey Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Journey Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,583,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,152,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,497 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,279,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $836,795,000 after purchasing an additional 87,203 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 10.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,591,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,838,000 after buying an additional 736,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $672,196,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Microchip Technology by 4.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,363,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,301,000 after purchasing an additional 295,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $175,551.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.94. 432,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,976,445. The stock has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.35. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.454 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 52.16%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

