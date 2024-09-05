Journey Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,471 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:VFQY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,649 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.05 and its 200 day moving average is $134.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

