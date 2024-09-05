Journey Advisory Group LLC Sells 591 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Journey Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.92.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.97. 362,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,643. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $118.11. The company has a market cap of $90.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.82.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 105.03%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

