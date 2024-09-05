Journey Advisory Group LLC Sells 6,041 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Journey Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,041 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000.

IJS stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,270. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.86 and its 200-day moving average is $100.22. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $111.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

