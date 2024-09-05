Journey Advisory Group LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Journey Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $3.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $551.11. 78,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,798. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $569.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $542.48. The firm has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $397.76 and a 12-month high of $609.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.