JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 146,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 22,607 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $497,000.

NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.00. 508,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,216,069. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $58.85. The company has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.83.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

