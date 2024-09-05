Kailix Advisors LLC Buys 413,605 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Kailix Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,446,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413,605 shares during the period. Constellium makes up approximately 18.7% of Kailix Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kailix Advisors LLC owned 1.00% of Constellium worth $29,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Constellium by 81.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Constellium by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellium by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in Constellium by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the first quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Trading Down 0.7 %

CSTM opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.33. Constellium SE has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $23.20. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Constellium from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Constellium from $24.50 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

About Constellium

(Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

See Also

