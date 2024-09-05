Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.81 Million Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up about 1.2% of Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTCS. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.72. 31,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,802. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $71.11 and a 1-year high of $90.82.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2843 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.