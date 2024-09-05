Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 204,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,129 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NOBL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.26. The stock had a trading volume of 368,058 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.71. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

