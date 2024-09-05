Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC Invests $89,000 in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BDJ remained flat at $8.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 23,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,557. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $8.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $8.19.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0562 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

