Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 125.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FITB. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Argus upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.19. 28,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,676,894. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.92 and a 200 day moving average of $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $42.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 17.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $494,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,802.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $2,269,920. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

