Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 154.4% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.
Altria Group Trading Up 0.0 %
MO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.73. The stock had a trading volume of 488,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,285,011. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $54.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.83.
Altria Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.36%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on MO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.
Altria Group Profile
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.
