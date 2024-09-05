Kaspa (KAS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $57.07 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaspa has a total market cap of $3.77 billion and $57.07 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kaspa has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kaspa alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 24,617,006,814 coins. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 24,609,573,804.08895. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.15286307 USD and is down -4.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $56,289,818.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kaspa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kaspa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.