Kellanova (NYSE:K) is Kellogg W K Foundation Trust’s Largest Position

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust reduced its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,219,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933,600 shares during the quarter. Kellanova comprises approximately 93.0% of Kellogg W K Foundation Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust owned approximately 14.98% of Kellanova worth $2,954,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Kellanova by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Kellanova by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Kellanova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 757.6% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of K stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.03. 993,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,319,551. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.96. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $80.97. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.34.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is 85.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kellanova from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kellanova from $63.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BNP Paribas raised Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on K

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $4,489,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,297,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,386,688.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 855,800 shares of company stock worth $55,663,566. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kellanova

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.