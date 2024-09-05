KickToken (KICK) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.41 Million

KickToken (KICK) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One KickToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $2.63 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00008305 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,681.69 or 0.99970123 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00013009 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007830 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007861 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About KickToken

KICK is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.011572 USD and is down -11.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $4.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

