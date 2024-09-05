Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Position Lowered by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. lessened its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,207.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,976.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Argus raised Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE:KMB traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.69. 709,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,111. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.21. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $149.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

