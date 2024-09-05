Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down to $2.33

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.33, but opened at $2.25. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 153,273 shares.

Separately, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $3.80 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.10.

The firm has a market cap of $545.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.82.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 15,913 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 625,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 20,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 640,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 312,132 shares during the period. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

