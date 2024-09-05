KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,201 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.09% of KLA worth $103,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 24.8% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 2.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in KLA by 31.2% in the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 2,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $805.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at $74,257,998.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at $74,257,998.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total transaction of $1,702,815.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,063,876.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,917 shares of company stock worth $14,568,247. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Stock Down 2.1 %

KLAC traded down $16.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $729.11. 246,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,070. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $800.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $750.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.50. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $440.15 and a fifty-two week high of $896.32. The stock has a market cap of $98.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 29.09 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

