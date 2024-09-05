KM Capital Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

KM Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,242 shares during the period. iShares Global Energy ETF comprises 1.5% of KM Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. KM Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Republic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXC stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.32. 232,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.92.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Further Reading

