KM Capital Management Ltd. Has $5.28 Million Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

KM Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,128 shares during the period. iShares Europe ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. KM Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.32% of iShares Europe ETF worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 422.4% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 311,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,344,000 after buying an additional 251,914 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,252,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,688,000. Barings LLC bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,920,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,970,000.

Shares of iShares Europe ETF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.69. The company had a trading volume of 194,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.89 and a 200 day moving average of $55.62. iShares Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $45.43 and a 52-week high of $58.38.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

