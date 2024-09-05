KOK (KOK) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $391,762.66

KOK (KOK) traded 20% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. KOK has a total market cap of $391,762.66 and $124,355.18 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One KOK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007968 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,277.00 or 1.00233052 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012756 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007833 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007636 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00071711 USD and is up 5.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $105,450.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

