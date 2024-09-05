Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.14-1.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.20. Korn Ferry also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 1.140-1.260 EPS.
Korn Ferry Stock Performance
Korn Ferry stock traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.80. 28,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,442. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.87. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $75.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.79.
Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $690.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KFY. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Korn Ferry
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $330,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Korn Ferry
Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Korn Ferry
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
- Stock Average Calculator
- Don’t Miss These 3 Stocks Set to Defy Expectations in September
Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.