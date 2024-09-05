Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.

Korn Ferry has increased its dividend by an average of 28.1% annually over the last three years. Korn Ferry has a dividend payout ratio of 27.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Korn Ferry to earn $5.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

NYSE KFY traded down $3.31 on Thursday, reaching $67.98. The company had a trading volume of 467,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,005. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.43 and its 200 day moving average is $65.87. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $75.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $690.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $330,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,038,858.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

