Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.
Korn Ferry has increased its dividend by an average of 28.1% annually over the last three years. Korn Ferry has a dividend payout ratio of 27.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Korn Ferry to earn $5.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.
Korn Ferry Stock Down 4.6 %
NYSE KFY traded down $3.31 on Thursday, reaching $67.98. The company had a trading volume of 467,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,005. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.43 and its 200 day moving average is $65.87. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $75.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.54.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $330,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,038,858.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on KFY
Korn Ferry Company Profile
Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Korn Ferry
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.