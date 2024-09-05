Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Gap Down to $71.29

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $71.29, but opened at $69.13. Korn Ferry shares last traded at $69.26, with a volume of 24,494 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KFY

Korn Ferry Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $690.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $333,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,438,377.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korn Ferry

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at $53,304,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Korn Ferry by 1,846.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 886,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,553,000 after purchasing an additional 841,413 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at $52,948,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at $36,347,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth $28,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

(Get Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.