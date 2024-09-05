Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,268 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.07% of General Mills worth $24,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in General Mills by 21.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 529,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,484,000 after acquiring an additional 92,495 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in General Mills by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in General Mills by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 938,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,344,000 after purchasing an additional 77,843 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.2% in the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.22. 1,250,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,935,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.19 and a 200 day moving average of $67.73. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $74.53.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 55.68%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

