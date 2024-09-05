Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $12,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APD stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $273.50. The stock had a trading volume of 238,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,633. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.57. The firm has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.90%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

