Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 117,300 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.14% of Natera worth $19,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 3.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 50.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Natera by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 9.6% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTRA. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.07.

NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.06. The stock had a trading volume of 247,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,245. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.60. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $124.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.29 and a beta of 1.48.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. Natera had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.97) EPS. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $681,379.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,812,105.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $296,082.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 304,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,392,347.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $681,379.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,351 shares in the company, valued at $23,812,105.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,388 shares of company stock worth $10,205,064. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

