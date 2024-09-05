Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 36,385 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,485 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,385 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in DexCom were worth $13,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,986,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,644,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,776,820. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.48. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $142.00.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $45,346.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,607,617.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $45,346.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,607,617.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,483 shares of company stock valued at $369,052. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Baird R W downgraded shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

