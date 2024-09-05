Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 9,848 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in AT&T were worth $17,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of AT&T by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 20,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 92,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in AT&T by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 153,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 15.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.5% in the second quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 55,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Daiwa America raised AT&T to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.54. The company had a trading volume of 18,130,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,603,086. The company has a market capitalization of $147.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

