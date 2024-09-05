Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Raises Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $21,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $406,934,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,808,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,564 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in CoStar Group by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,036,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,759,000 after purchasing an additional 982,837 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in CoStar Group by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,414,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,987,000 after purchasing an additional 796,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in CoStar Group by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,398,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,249,000 after purchasing an additional 731,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.27. The company had a trading volume of 282,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,568. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27. The stock has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.50.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $677.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

