Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Raises Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark comprises 0.8% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.09% of Kimberly-Clark worth $40,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 19.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,893,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,279,000 after acquiring an additional 944,920 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $437,420,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,269,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,559,000 after purchasing an additional 342,790 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,720,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,093,000 after purchasing an additional 48,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,487,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,451,000 after buying an additional 132,576 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Argus raised shares of Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.67.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE KMB traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.45. The stock had a trading volume of 619,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.21. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,207.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

