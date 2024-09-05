Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 1,317 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for approximately 1.4% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $72,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $207.64. 553,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,343. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.83.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

