Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $126.42

Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $126.42 and last traded at $125.39, with a volume of 17529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LAMR. StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamar Advertising presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.25.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.96.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.67). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 42.18%. The company had revenue of $565.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.99%.

Institutional Trading of Lamar Advertising

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 144.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.