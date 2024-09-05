Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Larimar Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Larimar Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of LRMR opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. Larimar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $13.68. The firm has a market cap of $495.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.38.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Larimar Therapeutics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Larimar Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $45,884,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,020,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,367,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,971,000 after acquiring an additional 912,458 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,527,000 after acquiring an additional 225,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,018,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after buying an additional 235,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

