Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 2,084 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Prologis by 21.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Prologis by 2.4% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. M&G Plc boosted its stake in Prologis by 3.4% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 10,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Prologis from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.12.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $128.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.02. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,046.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

