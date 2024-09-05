Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 7,416 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSK. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $96,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,608. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FSK opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.62. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.26.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 14.6%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

