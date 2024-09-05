Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 187 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 89.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the second quarter worth $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 82.3% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.92.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

DTE stock opened at $126.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.62. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $127.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.78%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

