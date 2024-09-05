Larson Financial Group LLC Invests $682,000 in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000. Larson Financial Group LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUS opened at $48.79 on Thursday. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $49.66. The firm has a market cap of $525.96 million, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.17 and a 200-day moving average of $47.11.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.1768 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

