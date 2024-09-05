Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 6,153 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 18,324 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 26,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PRF opened at $39.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.03. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $30.29 and a twelve month high of $40.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.